|
Gunman Shoots NYPD Officer Inside 41st Precinct, Believed To Be Same Suspect As From Saturday Night Attack
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Gunman Shoots NYPD Officer Inside 41st Precinct, Believed To Be Same Suspect As From Saturday Night Attack
Another NYPD police officer, possibly a lieutenant, was shot in a police precinct Sunday morning, just 12 hours after two cops were wounded Saturday in an ambush in the Bronx.
CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources