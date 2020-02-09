Gunman Shoots NYPD Officer Inside 41st Precinct, Believed To Be Same Suspect As From Saturday Night Attack

Another NYPD police officer, possibly a lieutenant, was shot in a police precinct Sunday morning, just 12 hours after two cops were wounded Saturday in an ambush in the Bronx.



Recent related videos from verified sources NYPD: Officer shot, wounded in 'assassination attempt' Two New York City police officers narrowly escaped with their lives when a gunman fired into their patrol van Saturday night, wounding one of them in an attack officials called an attempted.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:38Published 37 minutes ago Police Officer Grazed In The Chin After Shooting In The Bronx Two NYPD officers came under fire while sitting in their police van in the Longwood section of the Bronx on Saturday night. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:42Published 10 hours ago