|
NYPD Officer Shot In Saturday Night Ambush Released From Hospital
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
NYPD Officer Shot In Saturday Night Ambush Released From Hospital
An NYPD shot in the chin and the neck in what police officials are calling an "assassination attempt" on Feb.
8, 2020, was released from Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx on Sunday, just hours after the accused gunman opened fire inside the 41st Precinct.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer was wounded by gunfire in the Bronx on Saturday...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS 2
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources