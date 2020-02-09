Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Exit poll predicts three-way tie in Irish election

Exit poll predicts three-way tie in Irish election

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Exit poll predicts three-way tie in Irish election

Exit poll predicts three-way tie in Irish election

Warning: flashing images.

The leader of Sinn Fein says Ireland is no longer a two-party system following a shock exit poll.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ireland to face messy coalition talks after close vote

LONDON (AP) — Irish politicians are facing messy talks over the creation of a new government as an...
Seattle Times - Published

Exit poll shows three-way tie in Irish election

An exit poll after the Irish national election on Saturday night showed the three main parties with...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ireland faces political gridlock amid Sinn Fein surge [Video]Ireland faces political gridlock amid Sinn Fein surge

Ireland began counting votes on Sunday in a national election that an exit poll indicated would show a historic breakthrough for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein but leave a fractured political..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Mary Lou McDonald: Irish General Election has delivered 'historic change' [Video]Mary Lou McDonald: Irish General Election has delivered 'historic change'

Ireland’s General Election has delivered historic change to the shape of the country’s political landscape, Mary Lou McDonald has declared. Sinn Fein is on track to challenge the 90-year duopoly of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.