Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Steve Bannon > Steve Bannon Encourages Bernie Sanders Supporters To Vote For Trump

Steve Bannon Encourages Bernie Sanders Supporters To Vote For Trump

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Steve Bannon Encourages Bernie Sanders Supporters To Vote For Trump

Steve Bannon Encourages Bernie Sanders Supporters To Vote For Trump

Former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon pitched an idea to Bernie Sanders supporters.

According to Business Insider, Bannon said: “Either don’t vote or vote for Trump.” Bannon admitted he likes Bernie because he thinks the senator has “identified the problem.

He said Bernie’s being “screwed by the Democratic Party,” as exemplified by the Iowa caucuses.

Bannon pointed the party wanting to recanvass after the votes showed Bernie in the lead.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders holds rally in Detroit Friday [Video]Bernie Sanders holds rally in Detroit Friday

Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders is in Michigan this weekend, just days ahead of the 2020 Michigan Presidential Primary.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:23Published

Arizona man described as white supremacist drapes Nazi flag at Sanders rally [Video]Arizona man described as white supremacist drapes Nazi flag at Sanders rally

Glendale man described as a white supremacist was kicked out of Sen. Bernie Sanders' Thursday rally in Phoenix after draping a flag with a swastika on it.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.