Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election

Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election

Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election

A day of surprises has threatened to shake up the political establishment in Ireland, after the country's early general election results produced a surge of support for Sinn Fein.
