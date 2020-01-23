Libertarian Gary Johnson Endorses Tulsi Gabbard

2016 Libertarian Party presidential nominee Gary Johnson offered his support to Tulsi Gabbard.

Johnson told a local Gabbard volunteer that he endorses the Democratic presidential hopeful.

Gabbard resigned her post in the Democratic National Committee to endorse Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

According to Business Insider, she claimed the DNC was hindering his campaign in favor of Hillary Clinton.

While she’s running as a Democrat, Gabbard brought up the idea of running as a third party.