Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tulsi Gabbard > Libertarian Gary Johnson Endorses Tulsi Gabbard

Libertarian Gary Johnson Endorses Tulsi Gabbard

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Libertarian Gary Johnson Endorses Tulsi Gabbard

Libertarian Gary Johnson Endorses Tulsi Gabbard

2016 Libertarian Party presidential nominee Gary Johnson offered his support to Tulsi Gabbard.

Johnson told a local Gabbard volunteer that he endorses the Democratic presidential hopeful.

Gabbard resigned her post in the Democratic National Committee to endorse Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

According to Business Insider, she claimed the DNC was hindering his campaign in favor of Hillary Clinton.

While she’s running as a Democrat, Gabbard brought up the idea of running as a third party.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hillary Clinton Reportedly Refusing To Accept Legal Papers In Tulsi Gabbard Defamation Case [Video]Hillary Clinton Reportedly Refusing To Accept Legal Papers In Tulsi Gabbard Defamation Case

Hillary Clinton is reportedly refusing to accept to Tulsi Gabbard's legal papers.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation [Video]Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

The Hawaii congresswoman's lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.