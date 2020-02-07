Global  

Laura Dern Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actress

Laura Dern Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actress

Laura Dern Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actress

Watch Laura Dern's Oscar 2020 acceptance speech for Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Nora Fanshaw in MARRIAGE STORY.

Laura Dern Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern Wins Oscar For Best Supporting ActressWatch VideoLaura Dern just won the Oscar for best supporting actress. It's her first-ever win at the...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesE! OnlineReutersAceShowbiz


Laura Dern gets early birthday present with Oscars win

Laura Dern got an early birthday present as she won the best supporting actress Oscar.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Tim Popp Breaking news: Laura Dern accepts the #Oscar for best supporting actress. Jessica's "Daily Affirmation"… https://t.co/47fKpHqAOU 49 minutes ago

Cerys 👑💜 Greta Gerwig crying while Laura Dern accepts her Oscar is a MOOD #Oscars 52 minutes ago


Laura Dern Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actress [Video]Laura Dern Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actress

Her performance as Nora Fanshaw in &quot;Marriage Story&quot; also won her accolades at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and the BAFTAs.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Laura Dern on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam [Video]Lin-Manuel Miranda and Laura Dern on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2020! Lin-Manuel Miranda and Laura Dern meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:34Published

