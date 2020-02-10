Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fred Rogers > Janelle Monae Kicks Off 2020 Oscars With Mister Rogers-Themed Performance | THR News

Janelle Monae Kicks Off 2020 Oscars With Mister Rogers-Themed Performance | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Janelle Monae Kicks Off 2020 Oscars With Mister Rogers-Themed Performance | THR News

Janelle Monae Kicks Off 2020 Oscars With Mister Rogers-Themed Performance | THR News

The musician took the stage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to pay tribute to the beloved TV icon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Madison_Jourdan

PebblesJ RT @Mediaite: Janelle Monae Kicks Off Oscars With Huge Production Number and Call-Out of the Academy https://t.co/m4h6B2RPcB 15 minutes ago

SongsWithSoul

SongsWithSoul Janelle Monáe kicks off Oscars with Mr. Rogers, Billy Porter and a troupe of 'Midsommar' hoofers https://t.co/OBHK24CabY 24 minutes ago

MusicStuffnMore

chm,🇺🇸🌎✝️☸️ RT @thedailybeast: Janelle Monae kicks off the 2020 #Oscars with a tribute to Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers, plus a cameo by Billy Porter and a s… 47 minutes ago

WhittierNews

Whittier Daily News Janelle Monae kicks off Oscars 2020 with Billy Porter and a musical extravaganza https://t.co/k3np8gJgAC 50 minutes ago

PasStarNews

Pasadena Star News Janelle Monae kicks off Oscars 2020 with Billy Porter and a musical extravaganza https://t.co/rIxXCchahP 56 minutes ago

AStieberM

Angelo Stieber Janelle Monae kicks off Oscars 2020 with Billy Porter and a musical extravaganza https://t.co/3ldvmRN4X5 https://t.co/CJi3pK4fi1 1 hour ago

pausefun

PauseFun Oscars 2020: Janelle Monae sings 'Oscars is so white' as she kicks off ceremony - https://t.co/LCKMepUL8c https://t.co/FljLrXnpAI 1 hour ago

Oldlady12345

Jean M. O'Brien RT @CBSNews: Janelle Monáe kicks off the 92nd Academy Awards #Oscars https://t.co/5QKZwUBC8J https://t.co/Z13z5B1tb3 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Janelle Monae Opens Oscars 2020 [Video]Janelle Monae Opens Oscars 2020

Janelle Monae opens Oscars 2020 with a rousing performance covering some of the year's biggest films. See more performances and highlights at Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 06:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.