Stars light up the red carpet at the Academy Awards

The fashions of the stars lit up the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Janelle Monae stole the show in a sparkling outfit, adding even more sparkle with a major diamond necklace – something which turned out to be a big trend of the night.

Singer Billie Eilish rocked a Chanel suit while Briton Olivia Colman surprised all by debuting a new, short blonde hairstyle.