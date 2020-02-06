Global  

Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead Actress

Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead Actress

Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead Actress

For her role as legendary actress and singer Judy Garland in the biopic &quot;Judy,&quot; Zellweger was a favorite in the race.
Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend...
Reuters - Published

Zellweger completes comeback with best-actress Oscar win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Renee Zellweger completed a Hollywood comeback for the ages at the Oscars on...
Seattle Times - Published


