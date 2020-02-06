Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead Actress 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:49s - Published Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead Actress For her role as legendary actress and singer Judy Garland in the biopic "Judy," Zellweger was a favorite in the race.

0

Recent related news from verified sources Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy' Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend...

Zellweger completes comeback with best-actress Oscar win LOS ANGELES (AP) — Renee Zellweger completed a Hollywood comeback for the ages at the Oscars on...

