Taika Waititi Discusses Best Adapted Screenplay Win For 'Jojo Rabbit' Backstage at Oscars 2020 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: THR Events - Duration: 09:48s - Published Waititi won the award for his work on 'Jojo Rabbit.' Waititi won the award for his work on 'Jojo Rabbit.'

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Terry Collins RT @FortuneMagazine: Taika Waititi just won Best Adapted Screenplay at the #Oscars. Here he discusses the challenges of pitching "Jojo Rabb… 2 hours ago FORTUNE Taika Waititi just won Best Adapted Screenplay at the #Oscars. Here he discusses the challenges of pitching "Jojo R… https://t.co/sAGgxzLIFy 4 hours ago