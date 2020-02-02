Global  

Taika Waititi Discusses Best Adapted Screenplay Win For 'Jojo Rabbit' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Video Credit: THR Events - Duration: 09:48s - Published < > Embed
Taika Waititi Discusses Best Adapted Screenplay Win For 'Jojo Rabbit' Backstage at Oscars 2020Waititi won the award for his work on 'Jojo Rabbit.'
