Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments.

The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted out, “It's time to come alive because the Oscars is so white!” Representation was a popular topic of discussion, with many calling out the lack of nominees of color in acting categories as well as the severe lack of female directing nominees.

Here are the major winners from Hollywood’s big night.

Best supporting actor went to Brad Pitt for ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.’ Best supporting actress went to Laura Dern for ‘Marriage Story.’ Best actor went to ‘Joker’ star Joaquin Phoenix, who used his speech to shed light on the need for society to fight injustices.

Renee Zellweger won best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic ‘Judy.’ ‘Parasite’ swept with wins for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best director and best picture.

The film also made history as the first foreign-language film to win the top prize and the first South Korean film to win an Academy Award.