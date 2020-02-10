Global  

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winners Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling for BOMBSHELL.

Tweets about this

ranjitrana4u

Ranjit Rana Best makeup and hairstyling: Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker for Bombshell – (Winner) Nicki Ledermann and… https://t.co/cTVZpSAO4r 39 seconds ago

ore_popoola

𝒪𝓇𝑒.𝓅𝑜𝓅𝑜𝑜𝓁𝒶 RT @TheAcademy: #Oscars Moment: Kazu Hiro (@kazustudios), Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker win for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for @bombshellmo… 1 minute ago

HamidaAjami

HAMiDA RT @THR: "Your compassion, love and care made this film possible." #Bombshell's Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker thank an emotional… 3 minutes ago

aliantsy

alia RT @XavierNaxa: Best production design Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh Best costume design Little Women – Jacqu… 15 minutes ago

haripavany

Hari Pavan Sriram Yalamati Makeup and Hairstyling Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker (WINNER)Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay G… https://t.co/KZOnFdtjOi 21 minutes ago

thirichadi

തിരിച്ചടി Best Makeup and Hair-styling - Bombshell Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker Best Original Score - #Joker Hildur G… https://t.co/zHbtrB1Sep 22 minutes ago

SaultgirlDonna

Donna RT @TIFF_NET: Congratulations to Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker for picking up the Best Makeup and Hairstyling #Oscars for BOMBSH… 22 minutes ago

KLE1967

TSgt Kevin Edwards (Retired) 🇺🇸 RT @BensOscarMath: Kazu Hiro (@KazuStudios), Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker win Best Makeup and Hairstyling for @BombshellMovie. Kazu Hiro p… 24 minutes ago


