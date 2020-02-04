Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sam Mendes on Parasite: It's a masterpiece

Sam Mendes on Parasite: It's a masterpiece

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Sam Mendes on Parasite: It's a masterpiece

Sam Mendes on Parasite: It's a masterpiece

1917 director Sir Sam Mendes has praised this year's best picture winner at the Oscars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Academy explains posting and deleting Oscars prediction [Video]The Academy explains posting and deleting Oscars prediction

The Academy recently tweeted Oscar predictions that 'Parasite' would win best picture, and Sam Mendes would win best director for his film, '1917'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees? [Video]Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees?

Here's a look at the 2020 Oscars nominations for the top awards. Sam Mendes, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Florence Pugh are among the British Oscar nominees, while Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker leads the way..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.