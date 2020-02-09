Global  

Storm Ciara: Giant hole opens up in Rochdale garden

Credit: Amanda Webster.

A large hole opens up in the ground in Belfield, Rochdale, United Kingdom, on Sunday following Storm Ciara.

More than 20,000 homes have spent the night without power as the UK continues to reel from Storm Ciara.

As of 5am on Monday, UK Power Networks reported more than 18,500 properties across the east and southeast of England were still without power while Western Power Distribution said more than 2,800 homes were in the dark.
