Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News

Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News

Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News

The 92nd Academy Awards scripted history by naming a non-English language film the top winner.

South Korean film 'Parasite' became the first foreign film to win the coveted best picture prize at the Oscar ceremony on Sunday.

It also won the award for Best International Feature, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

It was expected the movie would lose out to strong contenders for the golden statue like war film '1917' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
