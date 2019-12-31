Global  

Thousands of grieving Thais hold candlelight vigil for mass shooting victims

Thousands of grieving Thais hold candlelight vigil for mass shooting victims

Thousands of grieving Thais hold candlelight vigil for mass shooting victims

More than 5,000 people gather in Nakhon Ratchasima, northern Thailand, on Sunday night for a vigil for those killed in a mass shooting in the city.

Many people at the vigil also wrote messages of support and tributes to those killed on white sheets.

Twenty-nine locals were killed when gunman Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, opened fire on a military base followed by a nearby shopping mall, where he also took hostages.

More than 60 people were also injured during the rampage.

Tonight, shocked and grieving locals took part in candle-lit vigils to remember those killed in the massage.

Led by 29 monks, the crowd held a candlelit vigil and came together to show unity as a local community at the Thao Suranaree monument.
