Thousands of grieving Thais hold candlelight vigil for mass shooting victims

More than 5,000 people gather in Nakhon Ratchasima, northern Thailand, on Sunday night for a vigil for those killed in a mass shooting in the city.

Many people at the vigil also wrote messages of support and tributes to those killed on white sheets.

Twenty-nine locals were killed when gunman Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, opened fire on a military base followed by a nearby shopping mall, where he also took hostages.

More than 60 people were also injured during the rampage.

Tonight, shocked and grieving locals took part in candle-lit vigils to remember those killed in the massage.

Led by 29 monks, the crowd held a candlelit vigil and came together to show unity as a local community at the Thao Suranaree monument.