Storm Ciara forces pilots to abort landings at London's Heathrow airport

Storm Ciara forces pilots to abort landings at London's Heathrow airport

Storm Ciara forces pilots to abort landings at London's Heathrow airport

Storm Ciara battered the UK this weekend forcing many pilots to abort their landings at Heathrow airport yesterday (February 9).

Footage shows pilots from Scandinavian Airlines and British Airways attempting to land their aircraft in serious crosswinds and subsequently having to abort the landings.
