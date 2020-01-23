Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NASA > Joint NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles

Joint NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Joint NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles

Joint NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles

A new probe built by NASA and the European Space Agency set off on a blazing hot journey to the sun on Sunday to take the first close-up look at the star's polar regions, a mission expected to yield insight into how solar radiant energy affects Earth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Joint NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 11:03 p.m.

ET (0403 GMT Monday), kicking off a 10-year voyage.

The minivan-sized spacecraft will eventually reach as close as 26 million miles from the sun's surface, or about 72% of the distance between the star and Earth.

Its primary mission of examining the sun's polar regions will help researchers understand the origins of solar wind, a soup of charged particles highly concentrated at the two poles, which blast through our solar system, affecting satellites and electronics on Earth.

The mission is also expected to glean insight into how astronauts can be protected from radiation in space, which can damage DNA.



Recent related news from verified sources

Solar Orbiter blasts off to capture 1st look at sun’s poles

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Europe and NASA’s Solar Orbiter rocketed into space Sunday night on...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ikluft

Ian Kluft "Solar Orbiter blasts off on a mission to study the sources of the sun’s power from pole to pole" by @geekwire /… https://t.co/bz5XB1bmSX 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joint NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles [Video]Joint NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles

A new probe built by NASA and the European Space Agency set off on a blazing hot journey to the sun on Sunday to take the first close-up look at the star&apos;s polar regions, a mission expected to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published

New Solar Orbiter Will Give Us Never-Before-Seen Views of the Sun [Video]New Solar Orbiter Will Give Us Never-Before-Seen Views of the Sun

NASA and ESA’s Solar Orbiter, launching in February, will get even closer to the sun than NASA’s Parker Solar Probe. It will look directly at the sun, giving scientists a never-before-seen view of..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.