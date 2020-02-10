Three-legged pitbull gets a new wheelchair 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published Three-legged pitbull gets a new wheelchair An adorable dog that lost a leg and suffered a stroke when she was forced to take part in a dog fighting ring now has a special a wheelchair to get around. Juniper was found in California with scars on her face and her teeth filed down from her time as a bait dog in the blood sport operation. Maggie Hull, 27, fell in love with the pooch, believe to be nine years old, at a rescue shelter in Puget Sound, Washington, in 2016. Maggie, who works in marketing, said: "I was told that she had been a bait dog. "They usually take a smaller, more vulnerable dog and train other dogs to fight and injure that dog. "She has a lot of scars on her face and her teeth were filed down so that she couldn't defend herself. "She had been through a lot."Just five months after Maggie, of Seattle, Washington, adopted the pooch, Juniper suffered a devastating spinal stroke which left her paralysed from the waist down. "We were at the dog park and she jumped in the car and writhed around in pain. "I rushed her to the hospital. "The vet told me she had suffered a stroke."Juniper underwent a year of rehab where she was taught to stand and walk again but only her left leg regained nerve function. Juniper's right leg was amputated in October 2017. Juniper now relies on a sturdy canine wheelchair to get around. Maggie said: "She needs the wheelchair to hold her up and support her on longer runs. "At home and in my office, she is out of the wheelchair. "She can hop around fine on three legs for short distances but when we are out she needs the wheelchair. "It is pretty sturdy - she can go in the water and in the mud and run over curbs."Since the stroke, poor Juniper is completely incontinent and has to wear doggy diapers when she is inside. "The most difficult thing is that she is fully incontinent," Maggie said. "She can't go to the bathroom on her own. "She wears doggy diapers when she is inside. "She is prone to getting UTIs and she is constantly on antibiotics." But Maggie insisted that despite her health struggles, Juniper is a happy and carefree pooch. She happily bounds around chasing birds in her wheelchair and even swims in lakes with her wheels clattering behind her. "She is comfortable and happy. "I hope she will be around for a good, long time. "Dogs are very forgiving. "Junie has certain fears and some anxiety but for the most part she loves people which is interesting as I assume people didn't treat her very well in the first part of her life." 0

