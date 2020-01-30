Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mandarin Chinese > China returns to work as virus hits daily record

China returns to work as virus hits daily record

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
China returns to work as virus hits daily record

China returns to work as virus hits daily record

Some Chinese goverment restrictions imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak are eased, as local residents begin to return to work.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

China returns to work as virus hits daily record

Workers in China have been slowly trickling back to work, as some government enforced restrictions for the coronavirus outbreak were eased.

The epidemic has now claimed the lives of over 900 people, with the unwanted daily record of 97 deaths coming on Sunday (February 9).

There have now been 40,000 confirmed cases, the vast majority of them in China.

The extended closure of factories in the world's second-largest economy has raised concerns for global supply chains.

Car manufacturers

Class="kln">Tesla, Daimler, and Ford all resumed production Monday (February 10), as did Samsung's major appliance producing Chinese facility, but gaming giant Tencent has allowed its staff to work from home until at least February 21st.

Chinese Lunar New Year holidays were due to end last month, before authorities told businesses to extend them.

Locals in Shanghai are now starting to return to their normal commutes.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) 48-YEAR-OLD SHANGHAI RESIDENT, WU YU, SAYING: "It's obvious that there are fewer people on the train compared with normal days and everyone is wearing a mask.

Everyone is taking protection measures.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) A 27-YEAR-OLD SHANGHAI RESIDENT, ZHANG RUIJIN, SAYING: "There are far fewer people as it's the first day for work.

And temperature taking and sterilizing are well done inside office buildings.

As for the work, we will work from home for the next few days so I feel relieved actually." The virus has also spread to at least 27 countries and territories, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people.

On Monday the UK government declared it an "imminent threat" to public health.

Two deaths have been reported outside mainland China - both of them Chinese nationals - one in Hong Kong and the other in the Philippines.

Sixty more cases have been found on a cruise ship docked off the Japanese port of Yokohama, taking the number of cases to 130 from a total of 3,700 people on board.



Recent related news from verified sources

China's Xi: China's virus prevention work has achieved positive results

Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com - Published

Stocks fall on fear of China virus to slow growth; gold gains Stocks on Wall ...

Stocks fall on fear of China virus to slow growth; gold gains Stocks on Wall ...Stocks on Wall Street retreated from record highs and safe-havens gold and the Japanese yen rose as...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

IthilebuRobert

Ithilebu Robert RT @AFP: #UPDATE As death toll and infection rate from #coronavirus in China continue to climb, the country slowly returns to work after L… 3 hours ago

wallisweaver

Wallis Weaver Coronavirus cases on a cruise ship in Japan nearly double, surpassing 130. China records most deaths from the virus… https://t.co/jFWk2dOx4r 3 hours ago

Eire353

Esther ten Wolthuis China returns to work as virus toll hits daily record https://t.co/KI6QtD4VPR via @rte 4 hours ago

ReformedPsycho

Sean Sullivan China returns to work as virus toll hits daily record via ⁦@RTENewsNow⁩ https://t.co/7edCi1uylB 5 hours ago

maannapperuma

Roshen Mannapperuma 2020 Feb 10: Japan Cruise reported to have 60 more #CoronaVirus Infections. yesterday’s death toll of 97 was the la… https://t.co/TTobi7yekt 7 hours ago

YourNewsMedia

YourNews Media "Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around #China on Monday as the government eased some restric… https://t.co/I55TPd3iut 7 hours ago

kenkmaki2

ken-_k-_maki China slowly returns to work as virus toll hits daily record https://t.co/VL81mdB1O4 8 hours ago

SaaMedia_Info

SAAMEDIA.INFO CORONAVIRUS: As Virus Deaths Soar, China Returns To Work Today After Extended New Lunar Year Holiday… https://t.co/pvTHUMbkPL 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street jumps as China measures soothe virus worries [Video]Wall Street jumps as China measures soothe virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high Tuesday and the S&amp;P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of an economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Novel coronavirus vaccine still months away: scientists [Video]Novel coronavirus vaccine still months away: scientists

Previous work on the closely related MERS and SARS could benefit the vaccine development strategy to fight the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.