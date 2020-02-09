Global  

Snow sweeps into UK and Ireland after Storm Ciara

Snow has hit parts of Ireland and Scotland, just hours after the countries felt the full effects of Storm Ciara.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of snow and wind across most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, with gusts of up to 60mph possible.
