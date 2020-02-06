Chinese college apologises for disregarding students' belongings after turning dorms into coronavirus isolation wards

A college in central China apologised after disregarding students' belongings when turning their dormitories into coronavirus isolation wards.

The video, filmed by a student staying at school during the winter holidays on February 9, shows workers cleaning up the students' personal properties from the drawers and tables in a dorm.

According to reports, the students' dorms at Wuhan Vocational College of Software and Engineering have been requisitioned as coronavirus isolation wards.

Students said they were not being informed in advance.

Although they supported it, they were worried about their personal stuff.

The college has apologised and promised to compensate for the loss of the students' belongings.