Mindy Kaling's 'only' Oscars 'concern' was trying to match Brad Pitt and Laura Dern 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:23s - Published Mindy Kaling's 'only' Oscars 'concern' was trying to match Brad Pitt and Laura Dern Mindy Kaling joked her "only concern" at Sunday night's (09.02.20) Academy Awards was trying to match Brad Pitt and Laura Dern together if they won both their respective Actor and Actress in a Supporting Role awards, which they did.