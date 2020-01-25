Let It Go vs. Into the Unknown: Does Frozen II Deserve the Oscar? 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:40s - Published Let It Go vs. Into the Unknown: Does Frozen II Deserve the Oscar? Frozen captured all our hearts and awards when it debuted, so how does the sequel stack up? Follow us as we listen to the hit singles from both entries in the franchise, and ask ourselves if Frozen II deserves 'Best Original Song' at the 2020 Oscars. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Let It Go vs. Into the Unknown: Does Frozen II Deserve the Oscar? Frozen captured all our hearts and awards when it debuted, so how does the sequel stack up? Follow us as we listen to the hit singles from both entries in the franchise, and ask ourselves if Frozen II deserves 'Best Original Song' at the 2020 Oscars.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Finn Wolfhard & Brooklynn Prince Play Would You Rather: The Turning Edition Stars of horror film 'The Turning' reveal behind-the-scenes moments and discuss what scares them in real life. Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate Duration: 12:00Published 2 weeks ago