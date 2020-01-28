Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron among A-listers at Vanity Fair party 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:40s - Published Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron among A-listers at Vanity Fair party The Vanity Fair Oscar party was the hottest ticket in town on Sunday evening with A-listers attending the LA event.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Phoenix, Zellweger, among Oscar winners at Vanity Fair Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West and Timothee...

USATODAY.com - Published 3 hours ago



Scarlett Johansson Shows Off Tattoos in Oscars Party 2020 Dress Scarlett Johansson puts her animal and floral-inspired tattoos on display at the 2020 Vanity Fair...

Just Jared - Published 9 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this