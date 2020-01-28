Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron among A-listers at Vanity Fair party

Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron among A-listers at Vanity Fair party

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron among A-listers at Vanity Fair party

Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron among A-listers at Vanity Fair party

The Vanity Fair Oscar party was the hottest ticket in town on Sunday evening with A-listers attending the LA event.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Phoenix, Zellweger, among Oscar winners at Vanity Fair

Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West and Timothee...
USATODAY.com - Published

Scarlett Johansson Shows Off Tattoos in Oscars Party 2020 Dress

Scarlett Johansson puts her animal and floral-inspired tattoos on display at the 2020 Vanity Fair...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party [Video]Stars attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The Vanity Fair Oscar party was the hottest ticket in town on Sunday evening with A-listers attending the LA event.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Noah Baumbach Breaks Down the ‘Marriage Story’ Courtroom Scene [Video]Noah Baumbach Breaks Down the ‘Marriage Story’ Courtroom Scene

Writer and director of ‘Marriage Story’ Noah Baumbach takes us through the tense courtroom scene where Laura Dern and Ray Liotta are going head-to-head as divorce lawyers, fighting on behalf of..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 13:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.