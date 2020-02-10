Global  

Lincoln and Rivian to build an EV

Lincoln and Rivian are building an electric vehicle.

Lincoln’s first EV will be based on Rivians electric platform.

Using the Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV.

We don’t know for sure if this EV will be a car, truck, or SUV.

But Rivian’s CEO R.J.

Scaringe said “...it would build an SUV for Lincoln” Scaringe also noted that the Lincoln electric SUV would launch sometime in 2022.Lincoln announces that it will partner with Rivian to build an electric SUV.

The Lincoln EV will use the Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV platforms and will launch sometime in 2022.

