Free Tax Preparation Services

Free Tax Preparation Services

Free Tax Preparation Services

Tax forms are confusing, especially because the laws about taxes are always changing.

So today, we&apos;re sharing where you can can get help with all that paperwork... oh, and it&apos;s free!

George Hinton and Diane Robinson join us from the Social Development Commission, a community action group that helps Milwaukee County residents living in poverty, with details on their VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program.

The Social Development Commission is offering free tax help now through April 15 .

For more information, call 414-206-2262 or go to www.cr-sdc.org.
