Storm Ciara helps plane set new record for fastest New York to London flight

Storm Ciara helped a British Airways plane set a new transatlantic flight record on February 9.

Winds generated from the Storm Ciara helped create a powerful jetstream which the Boeing 747 was able to benefit from, arriving 80 minutes ahead of schedule.

The aircraft reached speeds of 825 mph and the flight was completed in four hours and 56 minutes.
