Coronavirus: Brighton doctor's surgery closed over links to virus

The County Oak Medical Centre GP practice in Brighton has been temporarily closed "because of an urgent operational health and safety reason", following reports that a member of staff was one of those infected with coronavirus.

Four more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to eight.
