New York Sues US Gov Over Banning Residents From Federal Travelers Programs

The state of New York on Monday is suing the administration of President Donald Trump.

They seek to void a policy barring thousands of New Yorkers from enrolling in federal programs that help travelers speed through airport security lines and borders.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security barred New Yorkers from joining or renewing their participation in so-called Trusted Traveler programs. According to Reuters, at issue is a dispute over immigration policy.
