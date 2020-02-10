Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam'
Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce
Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Each year, the Oscars takes a moment to
honor those who died in the previous year
with their 'In Memoriam' presentation.
Among those remembered
at this year’s ceremony were
Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant,
Doris Day and John Singleton.
However, notably missing from the
segment were Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce.
Perry, who was beloved for his roles in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’
and ‘Riverdale,' died on March 4, 2019, due to a stroke.
His absence from the segment was especially
perplexing to many, as he made a cameo in ‘Once
Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ which won two Oscars.
Boyce’s snub from the segment
also bothered many, as he was only
20 years old when he died from an
epileptic seizure on July 6, 2019.
Horror movie icon Sid Haig and ‘Carol Burnett
Show’ star Tim Conway were also not mentioned
during the 'In Memoriam' segment.