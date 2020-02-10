Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam'

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Each year, the Oscars takes a moment to honor those who died in the previous year with their 'In Memoriam' presentation.

Among those remembered at this year’s ceremony were Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant, Doris Day and John Singleton.

However, notably missing from the segment were Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce.

Perry, who was beloved for his roles in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale,' died on March 4, 2019, due to a stroke.

His absence from the segment was especially perplexing to many, as he made a cameo in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ which won two Oscars.

Boyce’s snub from the segment also bothered many, as he was only 20 years old when he died from an epileptic seizure on July 6, 2019.

Horror movie icon Sid Haig and ‘Carol Burnett Show’ star Tim Conway were also not mentioned during the 'In Memoriam' segment.