Sir Elton John wins Best Original Song Oscar

Sir Elton John wins Best Original Song Oscar The singer and Bernie Taupin won the Best Original Song Academy Award on Sunday (09.02.20).

The songwriting duo scooped the honour for 'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' from 'Rocketman' and reflected on their years of collaboration as they picked up their first ever joint Oscar.

Songwriter Bernie spoke first and was thrilled with the honour.

He said: Aware time on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre was brief, Elton who had performed his track earlier in the evening then took to the mic.

He said: