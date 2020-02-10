'Parasite's' Oscar Win Is Setting The Internet Alight

"Parasite" swept four of the biggest categories at Monday night's Oscars.

It took home statues for best picture, best international film, best original screenplay, and best director for Bong Joon Ho.

Sandra Oh and Diane Keaton fully lost it.

Even Martin Scorsese was pleased--and he lost out on Best Director!

Meanwhile, South Korean boy band BTS Army fans rejoiced that South Korean artists dominated pop culture this year.