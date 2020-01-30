Weinstein witness says accuser called him 'spiritual soulmate'

A former friend of Jessica Mann - one of the accusers in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial - told jurors on Monday that Mann spoke highly of the former Hollywood producer, even calling him her "spiritual soulmate." Mann is one of two women whose allegations form the basis of the charges against Weinstein.

She testified earlier in the trial that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

Her former friend, Talita Maia, taking the stand for the defense, testified that she spent the rest of that day with Mann, and that Mann did not mention the alleged rape or show any sign of distress.

Her testimony part of a strategy by Weinstein's lawyers to undermine his accusers' credibility.

Under cross-examination by prosecutors, Maia said she had a falling out with Mann some time before January 2017 and stopped speaking to her, though she said she did not dislike her.

Monday's continuation of the trial came less than 24-hours after the airing of the Academy Awards ceremony - where Weinstein once reigned supreme among Hollywood's elite.

This year was a different story.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) HARVEY WEINSTEIN EXCHANGE WITH REPORTER: REPORTER: "Did you watch the Oscars?" WEINSTEIN: "No." More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied any nonconsensual sex.