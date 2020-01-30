Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein > Weinstein witness says accuser called him 'spiritual soulmate'

Weinstein witness says accuser called him 'spiritual soulmate'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Weinstein witness says accuser called him 'spiritual soulmate'

Weinstein witness says accuser called him 'spiritual soulmate'

A former friend of Jessica Mann, one of the accusers in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, told jurors on Monday that Mann did not show any signs of distress on the day the former Hollywood producer allegedly attacked her.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Weinstein witness says accuser called him 'spiritual soulmate'

A former friend of Jessica Mann - one of the accusers in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial - told jurors on Monday that Mann spoke highly of the former Hollywood producer, even calling him her "spiritual soulmate." Mann is one of two women whose allegations form the basis of the charges against Weinstein.

She testified earlier in the trial that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

Her former friend, Talita Maia, taking the stand for the defense, testified that she spent the rest of that day with Mann, and that Mann did not mention the alleged rape or show any sign of distress.

Her testimony part of a strategy by Weinstein's lawyers to undermine his accusers' credibility.

Under cross-examination by prosecutors, Maia said she had a falling out with Mann some time before January 2017 and stopped speaking to her, though she said she did not dislike her.

Monday's continuation of the trial came less than 24-hours after the airing of the Academy Awards ceremony - where Weinstein once reigned supreme among Hollywood's elite.

This year was a different story.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) HARVEY WEINSTEIN EXCHANGE WITH REPORTER: REPORTER: "Did you watch the Oscars?" WEINSTEIN: "No." More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied any nonconsensual sex.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

drum07line88

Joshua Hamilton RT @kia_soto: While we are going off on Media... can anyone else see how msm is pretty much painting the accusers as liars????? Harvey Wei… 4 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Weinstein witness says accuser called him 'spiritual soulmate': https://t.co/kyB0yEaZw3 #HarveyWeinstein 12 minutes ago

DiCoach

Diana Fletcher #ENABLER #rapeCulture #RapistHarveyWeinstein trial: #Model contradicts accuser's testimony about bathroom assault 🤮… https://t.co/eRag3BAGld 43 minutes ago

sex_abuse_news

SexualAbuseWatch Weinstein Accuser Called Him Her 'Spiritual Soul Mate,' Witness Says - The New York Times https://t.co/VKJQEYf8BK… https://t.co/ZgDQmdJWJ3 2 hours ago

Kimberlyk1231

Kimberly K. Cook Weinstein Accuser Called Him Her ‘Spiritual Soul Mate,’ Witness Says https://t.co/rERzjEJZMv https://t.co/0TpU7EVe1n 2 hours ago

erinbriand

Erin Briand Weinstein Accuser Called Him Her ‘Spiritual Soul Mate,’ Witness Says https://t.co/loZL7Uymaq https://t.co/71NSx9GJFU 2 hours ago

Jan_Ransom

Jan Ransom NEW --> #HarveyWeinstein Accuser Called Him Her ‘Spiritual Soul Mate,’ Witness Says A friend of #JessicaMann testi… https://t.co/ozXWhiuP7E 2 hours ago

PlataNecesito

Necesito plata Weinstein Accuser Called Him Her ‘Spiritual Soul Mate,’ Witness Says https://t.co/C8ETaH2pmF https://t.co/OIttJaIP9C 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein accused of pressuring actresses into threesome [Video]Harvey Weinstein accused of pressuring actresses into threesome

Harvey Weinstein's r*pe accuser Jessica Mann was left "crying in the fetal position on the ground" after she was allegedly pressured into having a threesome with another actress, a court has heard.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser [Video]Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser

Harvey Weinstein apparently boasted about the role s*xual favours allegedly played in Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek's careers to then aspiring actress Dawn Dunning when he tried to persuade her to..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.