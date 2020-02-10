Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sean Allan Krill & Elizabeth Stanley Of "Jagged Little Pill" Go Over The Hit Broadway Musical

Sean Allan Krill & Elizabeth Stanley Of "Jagged Little Pill" Go Over The Hit Broadway Musical

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 32:04s - Published < > Embed
Sean Allan Krill & Elizabeth Stanley Of 'Jagged Little Pill' Go Over The Hit Broadway Musical

Sean Allan Krill & Elizabeth Stanley Of "Jagged Little Pill" Go Over The Hit Broadway Musical

From Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody "Jagged Little Pill," an original story of suburban subversion inspired by Alanis Morissette’s Grammy-Award winning album.

Mary Jane Healy is a high-achieving homemaker who will do anything for her family.

But when the Healys’ lives begin to unravel, Mary Jane’s drive to keep her family together threatens to break them apart.

Actors Elizabeth Stanley and Sean Allan Krill joined BUILD to talk about the musical.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TiwaryEnt

Tiwary Entertainment RT @BUILDseriesNYC: You oughta know we're discussing everything @jaggedmusical on Monday with Sean Allan Krill & Elizabeth Stanley! Join th… 1 week ago

wtul_playlist

WTUL Just played: Head Over Feet - Anthony Cipriano, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill & Elizabeth Stanley - Jagged Little Pill - 201... 1 week ago

BUILDseriesNYC

BUILD Series You oughta know we're discussing everything @jaggedmusical on Monday with Sean Allan Krill & Elizabeth Stanley! Joi… https://t.co/SFXYQFcZjF 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Jagged Little Pill' Performance Evacuated, Canceled After Theatergoer Uses Pepper Spray [Video]'Jagged Little Pill' Performance Evacuated, Canceled After Theatergoer Uses Pepper Spray

The Saturday matinee of the Broadway musical "Jagged Little Pill" had to be canceled after someone used pepper spray inside the theater; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:19Published

Alanis Morissette Was Very Hands On In The Making Of 'Jagged Little Pill' Musical [Video]Alanis Morissette Was Very Hands On In The Making Of "Jagged Little Pill" Musical

Elizabeth Stanley and Sean Allen Krill, stars of the jukebox musical, "Jagged Little Pill," share what is was like working with Alanis Morissette and adapting her Grammy Award-winning album by the same..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.