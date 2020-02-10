Sean Allan Krill & Elizabeth Stanley Of "Jagged Little Pill" Go Over The Hit Broadway Musical

From Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody "Jagged Little Pill," an original story of suburban subversion inspired by Alanis Morissette’s Grammy-Award winning album.

Mary Jane Healy is a high-achieving homemaker who will do anything for her family.

But when the Healys’ lives begin to unravel, Mary Jane’s drive to keep her family together threatens to break them apart.

Actors Elizabeth Stanley and Sean Allan Krill joined BUILD to talk about the musical.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

