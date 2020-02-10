Global  

Mary Lou McDonald: The two-party system is

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald says the two party system is now "officially broken" as she chaired a meeting of the party's national executive committee and continued to bask in a remarkable General Election result.

Despite receiving the most first preference votes, Sinn Fein's place in the next government is not guaranteed.

The party failed to run enough candidates to capitalise on its surging popularity in Ireland, so it will not finish up with the most seats.
