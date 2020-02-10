Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 Oscars Fashion Round-Up

2020 Oscars Fashion Round-Up

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
2020 Oscars Fashion Round-Up

2020 Oscars Fashion Round-Up

It was a night full of fashion statements as Hollywood’s biggest stars took to the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars.

ET Canada has all of the most jaw-dropping and eye-catching looks from all of your favourite celebs, including Natalie Portman, Billy Porter and more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Janelle Monae, Brie Larson among Oscars fashion standouts

Janelle Moane, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson and Cynthia Erivo not only shine in film, but also on...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Lainey Gossip


2020 Oscars Fashion Yearbook: See Our Red Carpet Recap

The 2020 Oscars were an unforgettable night. The stars showed up and showed out for the 92nd annual...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscars Fashion [Video]Oscars Fashion

Frank Marino discusses Oscars fashion.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:54Published

The Oscars Best Dressed Recap [Video]The Oscars Best Dressed Recap

Tamron Hall recaps the top looks of the night with style influencer Tai Beauchamp and lifestyle and fashion guru Preston Konrad.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.