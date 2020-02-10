Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Resume For Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Claims She Rowed In Head Of The Charles

Resume For Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Claims She Rowed In Head Of The Charles

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Resume For Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Claims She Rowed In Head Of The Charles

Resume For Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Claims She Rowed In Head Of The Charles

The couple allegedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as crew team recruits, even though neither are rowers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade has her allegedly forged crew resume released by prosecutors

Federal prosecutors have reportedly released the allegedly falsified crew resume of Lori Loughlin and...
FOXNews.com - Published

Feds Release Olivia Jade's Rowing Resume in Lori Loughlin Case

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's youngest daughter has quite the list of accomplishments in...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

StewartTC

STC The parents deserve jail time the daughters hrs of community service. Such arrogance flaunting their wealth.… https://t.co/WQFBURm2tn 2 minutes ago

chuckmc68515100

chuck mc Fake resume sent to USC for Lori Loughlin’s daughter in college admissions scandal released | KRON4 https://t.co/VWewUc6MDJ 12 minutes ago

terracotta05

Constantino Republican Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade has her allegedly forged crew resume released by prosecutors https://t.co/zPGjfukwXt 15 minutes ago

marvinfloyd

Marvin Floyd Yahoo Movies: Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade painted as seasoned rower in apparent fake résumé released by pr… https://t.co/KJh7LgWCmE 26 minutes ago

WandaRufin

Wanda Rufin Feds Release Lori Loughlin’s Daughter’s USC Resume And It’s Not Good For The ‘Fuller House’ Star https://t.co/xygx8Mu3NU 27 minutes ago

into_rehab

Into Rehab #drugs #badbehavior Feds Release Olivia Jade's Rowing Resume in Lori Loughlin Case: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giann… https://t.co/upEDC8N7Ww 30 minutes ago

FrankO72482118

Frank O RT @MikeSington: Here’s the bogus crew resume Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia submitted to USC to gain admission. All the competitions are… 33 minutes ago

LeaLealarissa9

Larissa RT @kron4news: Prosecutors reveal fake athletic resume used for Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade in college admissions scandal https://… 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lori Loughlin's Daughter's Fake Athletic Profile Presented In Legal Filing [Video]Lori Loughlin's Daughter's Fake Athletic Profile Presented In Legal Filing

Olivia Jade Giannulli’s fake athletic profile to gain her admission to USC was included in a legal filing by prosecutors. According to CNN, the profile said Olivia Jade was a gold medal-winning crew..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 10 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 10

Candidates make last pitch for votes as President Trump holds rally in NH; Man accused of attempting to kidnap woman in Boston; Prosecutors reveal fake resume used to get Lori Loughlin’s daughter..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.