Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Home Film Clip - Eiffel Tower Chase

Home Film Clip - Eiffel Tower Chase

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 03:29s - Published < > Embed
Home Film Clip - Eiffel Tower Chase

Home Film Clip - Eiffel Tower Chase

Home Film Clip - Eiffel Tower Chase Oh (Jim Parsons) and Tip (Rihanna) rush to escape the Boov after Oh is sentenced to execution.

Plot synopsis: After a hive-minded alien race called the Boov conquer the Earth, they relocate the planet's human population -- all except for a little girl named Tip (Rihanna), who's managed to hide from the aliens.

When Tip meets a fugitive Boov called Oh (Jim Parsons), there's mutual distrust.

However, Oh is not like his comrades; he craves friendship and fun.

As their distrust fades, the pair set out together to find Tip's mother, but, unbeknown to them, the Gorg -- enemies of the Boov -- are en route.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.