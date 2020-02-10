Home Film Clip - Eiffel Tower Chase

Home Film Clip - Eiffel Tower Chase Oh (Jim Parsons) and Tip (Rihanna) rush to escape the Boov after Oh is sentenced to execution.

Plot synopsis: After a hive-minded alien race called the Boov conquer the Earth, they relocate the planet's human population -- all except for a little girl named Tip (Rihanna), who's managed to hide from the aliens.

When Tip meets a fugitive Boov called Oh (Jim Parsons), there's mutual distrust.

However, Oh is not like his comrades; he craves friendship and fun.

As their distrust fades, the pair set out together to find Tip's mother, but, unbeknown to them, the Gorg -- enemies of the Boov -- are en route.