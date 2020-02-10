Global  

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract

Amazon lost out on the $10 billion contract to Microsoft to provide cloud computing services to the Pentagon.
Amazon Seeks to Depose Trump, Esper in Lawsuit Over Cloud Computing Contract

Amazon Web Services is seeking to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in...
Amazon Wants Trump to Testify in Lawsuit Over $10 Billion Microsoft Contract Alleging 'Unmistakable Bias'

Amazon Wants Trump to Testify in Lawsuit Over $10 Billion Microsoft Contract Alleging ‘Unmistakable Bias’Amazon Web Services wants President Donald Trump to testify in a court case against the Pentagon...
Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract

Here's why Amazon is seeking to depose President Trump among others in the awarding of the JEDI contract to Microsoft in October.

Amazon Seeks To Depose Trump In Pentagon Contract Case

Amazon reportedly seeks to depose President Trump in the Pentagon case.

