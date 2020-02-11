'Man's best friend' gets groomed at Westminster

The event, considered the alpha competition for show dogs in the United States, puts on display the skills and good looks of more than 2,600 dogs from 49 U.S. states and 19 other countries, including Japan, Australia and Thailand.

The full range of dog breeds could be seen at the show, with Poodles, English Springer Spaniels, Alaskan Eskimos and Gordon Setters present and accounted for.