Oscars 2020 Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor for Joker

Oscars 2020 Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor for Joker
Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for 'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar on Sunday for his terrifying performance as an isolated loner who...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndian ExpressE! OnlineMid-DayZee NewsDaily Caller


Making Oscar history, 'Parasite' wins best picture

'Parasite' has won the best picture Oscar, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the...
USATODAY.com - Published


PhilRobbinsROCK

Phil Robbins RT @RyanAFournier: The Oscars were disgusting. Brad Pitt attacked the Senate for not letting book salesman, John Bolton testify. Joaquin… 5 seconds ago

hanabilah

Nab RT @ABC: Actor Joaquin Phoenix gives emotional Best Actor acceptance speech for his performance in "Joker." #Oscars https://t.co/cm6hY14ce… 23 seconds ago

itsNishit

#WAR 🔥 RT @TheAcademy: #Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. https://t.co/M8ryZGKGHV 27 seconds ago

srto_stev03

Manolo Escobitas RT @GMA: BREAKING: Joaquin Phoenix wins the Oscar for Best Actor for "Joker." https://t.co/bffyIA57Vs #Oscars https://t.co/OJfnHfxkDi 39 seconds ago

oLuucass

spaceman RT @FilmstoFilms_: Finally!!! Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for #Joker #Oscars https://t.co/4rBLCLSycr 1 minute ago


Joaquin Phoenix's Oscars Speech [Video]Joaquin Phoenix's Oscars Speech

The star won the Academy Award for Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 'Joker'.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:27Published

Zazie Beetz On Working With Joaquin Phoenix [Video]Zazie Beetz On Working With Joaquin Phoenix

The actress starred alongside the award-winning actor in 'Joker'.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 00:53Published

