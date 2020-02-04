Luke Fickell explains why he decided to stay at University of Cincinnati
Luke Fickell explains why he decided to stay at University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats football coach Luke Fickell used one word to explain why he decided to stay put after interviewing for a job with Michigan State.
“Family," Fickell said in a video released by UC.
