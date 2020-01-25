Global  

Trump Administration Launches Attack On Sanctuary Laws

Trump Administration Launches Attack On Sanctuary Laws

Trump Administration Launches Attack On Sanctuary Laws

Joe Vazquez reports on the Trump administration escalating its war on sanctuary cities and states (2-10-2020)
