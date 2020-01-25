Trump Administration Launches Attack On Sanctuary Laws

Joe Vazquez reports on the Trump administration escalating its war on sanctuary cities and states (2-10-2020)



Recent related videos from verified sources Pentagon says 50 soldiers were injured after Iranian missile strike IRAQ — The Pentagon now says that 50 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after an Iranian missile strike earlier this month. The agency previously said.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:16Published 2 weeks ago Trump Threatens California With Health Funding Loss Over Abortion Coverage California's governor is firing back at the Trump Administration over a state law requiring insurers to cover abortions that the president is opposed to. Da Lin reports. (1-24-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:01Published 2 weeks ago