U.S. charges Chinese military hackers for Equifax breach

U.S. charges Chinese military hackers for Equifax breach

U.S. charges Chinese military hackers for Equifax breach

The U.S. Department of Justice charged four Chinese military hackers for the 2017 Equifax credit reporting agency breach that impacted nearly 150 million Americans.

US charges 4 Chinese military hackers in Equifax breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Chinese military hackers have been charged with breaking into the computer...
How Chinese military hackers allegedly pulled off the Equifax data breach, stealing data from 145 million Americans

Chinese military hackers exploited a system that enabled consumers to flag problems with their...
4 Chinese Military Members Charged In 2017 Equifax Data Breach [Video]4 Chinese Military Members Charged In 2017 Equifax Data Breach

Attorney General William Barr also alleged they stole trade secrets from Equifax.

Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach [Video]Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach

The U.S. has charged four members of the Chinese military for the 2017 Equifax breach. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

