Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US President Donald Trump to visit India from Feb 24: All there is to know

US President Donald Trump to visit India from Feb 24: All there is to know

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
US President Donald Trump to visit India from Feb 24: All there is to know

US President Donald Trump to visit India from Feb 24: All there is to know

US President Donald Trump will be on a two day visit to India from February 24th.

The President will be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump to visit India on Feb 24-25, confirms White House

Trump will stop in the capital New Delhi and the western state of Gujarat during his visit to India.
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesReutersReuters IndiaJapan Today


Despite gaps, U.S. hopeful of trade deal with India ahead of Trump's visit

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit India during the last week of February
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SasmitaMahapa13

Sasmita Mahapatra RT @AdityaRajKaul: #BREAKING: White House announces that US President Donald Trump will visit India along with the First Lady on Feb 24 and… 38 seconds ago

rebellious230

Byaatmiyan RT @PTI_News: President Donald Trump's visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Indo-US strategic partnership: MEA 1 minute ago

iam_cgacademy

छत्तीसगढ़ एकेडमी Morning digest: U.S. President Donald Trump to visit India; counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly elections today… https://t.co/7puLcTxJYM 2 minutes ago

Pareshmahi

परेश उपाध्याय RT @ANI: The White House: President Donald Trump&his wife Melania Trump will travel to India from February 24-25 to visit PM Narendra Modi.… 3 minutes ago

dev_k97

Dev Kishan Trump's Plans For Delhi, Ahmedabad As He Makes First State Visit To India US President Donald Trump will make his f… https://t.co/vYIazDUFSt 8 minutes ago

dev_k97

Dev Kishan Donald Trump's Visit To Strengthen Strategic Ties With India: Government It said the US President and the First Lad… https://t.co/m5eE5yhDDg 8 minutes ago

upma23

Upma RT @ketan72: Why US President Donald Trump's visit is important for India https://t.co/RLBcH0QPAN 13 minutes ago

ddnews_jammu

DD NEWS JAMMU US President Donald Trump will arrive on a state visit to India on 24th of this month. This will be the President's… https://t.co/RCDTIGNL21 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump to visit India, his first trip to the world's largest democracy | OneIndia News [Video]Donald Trump to visit India, his first trip to the world's largest democracy | OneIndia News

US President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24th along with his wife Melania Trump. Significantly, Trump is making this trip to India, which is incidentally his first, in a crucial election..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published

House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union [Video]House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union

On Feb. 4, President Donald Trump delivered the annual State of the Union address to Congress.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.