Biden's Numbers Fall And Bloomberg's Numbers Grow

Vice President Joe Biden’s support for his presidential bid has fallen nationally.

A Feb.

6-10 poll found that 17 percent of registered Democrats and independents would vote for Biden.

According to Reuters, the drop was a result of his failure in the Iowa caucuses.

Meanwhile, interest for billionaire and Democratic candidate, Michael Bloomberg, has grown.

Support for Bloomberg grew six points to 15 percent.
