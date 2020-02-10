Global  

Janet Jackson reveals upcoming summer tour world and new album

Janet Jackson reveals upcoming summer tour world and new album

Janet Jackson reveals upcoming summer tour world and new album

The singer wrote on social media that the album and tour will both be called 'Black Diamond'.
Ticket alert: Janet Jackson coming to Tacoma Dome this summer

Janet Jackson is bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to Tacoma Dome on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Seattle Times - Published

Janet Jackson Announces 2020 Black Diamond World Tour: See the North American Dates

Janet Jackson announced Monday (Feb. 10) that she'll be hitting the road in 2020 for a new world tour
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



