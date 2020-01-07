Mum turns airing cupboard into walk-in wardrobe for her daughter 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:23s - Published Mum turns airing cupboard into walk-in wardrobe for her daughter A savvy mum transformed an unused airing cupboard into a walk-in wardrobe for her young daughter - for just £6. Sarah Ward, 28, decided to treat her 20-month-old daughter Cyenna to a little extra space after feeling guilty she only had a box room. She bought a £4 metal rail from a local charity shop and a £2 unicorn sticker from Amazon before picking up a sample of pink carpet from a local shop for free. The mum-of-two then chopped off a ladder from her seven-year-old son Jamie-John's old bunk bed to act as a stairway to the newly-transformed airing cupboard. Sarah, from Runcorn, Cheshire, said: "I wanted to do something for her. "I don't have all the money in the world and her room is so small. "Because her room is so small I was keeping all her clothes in my bedroom. "I saw a few things online and thought I'd do something myself. "I went down to a carpet store and the man said he was going to sling it in the bin. "Then I got the rail from a charity shop for £4 and the sticker from Amazon for £2. "I didn't have to do anything with the rail - it was the perfect fit! "Then I remembered I had my son's old bunk bed in the attic which had a ladder on it. "I got a saw and chopped it down so there's a little entrance for her. "She just absolutely loves it. "As soon as I showed her she got really excited - it made my heart burst. "She plays with her toys in there and I read to her in there before bed. "My son has autism and he loves going in there to play with her too. "It's just brought so much joy for such a small price." Full-time mum Sarah said she hopes her bargain transformation will inspire others to transform their unused spaces. She added: "I personally love seeing things like this as I'm a Mrs Hinch lover! "I suffer from anxiety and depression and have found it to be a real stress buster. "I did it all myself and on a small budget. "I just want to show other mums that it can be easily done. "If someone looks at what I've done and is inspired to do something in their home then that's great!" 0

